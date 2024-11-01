Commissioner for meeting polio campaign targets

DI KHAN - Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the achievement of 100 percent targets during the anti-polio campaign.

He issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting held at his office regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, achievements of the previous campaign, and security matters.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Jehanzeb Nazir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Adnan Jameel, and representatives of health department, police, Pak-Army, EPI, WHO, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the arrangements, micro plan, and security plan for the campaign. The commissioner emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.

He also instructed the police department to fully implement the security plan to ensure the protection of the anti-polio teams.

On this occasion, the commissioner appealed to parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams.

and ensure that all children under five years of age are administered anti-polio drops during every campaign to protect them from the crippling polio virus and prevent lifelong disability.