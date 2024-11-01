Friday, November 01, 2024
Community effort leads to polio vaccination breakthrough

November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   In a significant achievement, the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully mobilized communities in Ghotki district to vaccinate their children against polio. Previously, some families had refused vaccination. Through dialogue and engagement with community leaders, influencers, and refusal cases, SRSO’s efforts paid off. According to a release on Thursday, the community agreed to administer the polio vaccine to their children. This success is part of SRSO’s collaboration with the district health department and UNICEF’s EPI Demand Generation Project, addressing refusal cases and promoting routine immunization.

