Concerns over Parliamentary Committee

I write to express serious concerns about the recent nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) by a parliamentary committee. While the decision has been made, the process itself raises troubling questions about transparency, fairness, and the qualifications of those involved in the selection.

According to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the public has the right to know the details of this selection process. What criteria were used? What considerations were taken into account, and on what grounds were Justices Shah and Akhtar deemed unsuitable? It is essential to understand why their junior was chosen, especially when seniority is typically respected in such appointments.

The composition of the parliamentary committee, including members such as Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Farooq H. Naek, Naveed Qamar, Rana Ansar, and Senator Kamran Murtaza, raises further questions. Most of these individuals lack a legal background or judicial expertise. While experienced in politics, this does not necessarily qualify them to decide on the highest judicial office. Selecting a Chief Justice demands a deep understanding of the law, judicial ethics, and the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democracy. One must ask: what qualifications do these committee members have for making such a critical decision?

The public deserves to know the basis on which Justice Afridi was chosen over more senior judges like Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar. The lack of transparency fuels suspicions of political interference in the judiciary, which could undermine public trust in our legal system. When decisions of this magnitude are made without clear explanations or criteria, it opens the door to doubts about fairness, impartiality, and judicial independence.

It is imperative for authorities to provide clear justifications for Justice Afridi’s nomination and disclose the factors that led to the exclusion of other senior judges. Transparency is key in maintaining the public’s confidence in our judicial system. The judiciary is the last hope for justice, and any impression that it is influenced by political forces could have serious consequences for the rule of law in Pakistan.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.