Diamond Paints and Seafa Logistics secure wins at Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup

LAHORE - Diamond Paints qualified for the main final of the Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024, organized by the Lahore Polo Club while Seafa Logistics International earned a place in the subsidiary final.

The ongoing tournament at the Lahore Polo Club has attracted numerous spectators and families, who witnessed and enjoyed the exciting and enthralling matches. On the third day of the tournament, Diamond Paints showcased an impressive performance, defeating Newage Cables with a score of 8-6 to qualify for the final.

For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan did the magic with mallet and polo pony and smashed in four fabulous goals while remaining contribution came from Chaudhry Hayat and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who converted two goals each. On the Newage Cables side, Omar Asjad Malhi played well and thrashed in three goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo added two, and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal. The second match of the day sawSeafa Logistics International beat Guard Group 5-2, advancing to the subsidiary final of the tournament. Raja Sami Ullah led SeafaInternational with superb four goals, while Asmar Aqdas converted one. For Guard Group, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Taimur Ali Malik each scored a goal.Two important matches are scheduled for Friday (November 1, 2024).