Diwali being celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour across Kashmore

KANDH KOT - Like other parts of globe, Hindus holiest festival Diwali is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm and fervor across Kashmore. Diwali is called the festival of lights and is celebrated to honour Ramachandra the seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu). To mark the day of Hindus including women, men, children offer their prayers in their temples and other religious places besides illuminating their houses and streets. The children wear new clothes and explode firecrackers in various places to express their joys and glad throughout the day. Mostly houses are drawn with rangolis with different shapes and colours to welcome to guests, relatives and beloved ones. Hindus clean their houses and also illuminate both inside and outside of the houses. People of Hindu community namely Rakesh, Mukesh Kumar, Himesh and others expressed their joys while told that Diwali or Deepwali is the one of the most auspicious and significant Hindu festival, Diwali means the festival of lights, it is holiest and biggest day for Hindus, spread joys and light. A five day festival to honour the triumph of good over evil its start with cleaning of houses, offices and other places. They told that on the day they leave opened the all windows and doors to let the goddess in, while homes were cleaned and also illuminated from top to bottom besides brightful and colourful rangolis were drawn on the ground at the entrance of the homes. Hence distribute sweets, food as well as gifts among the relatives, neighbours and guests. On question regarding Deepavali they answered that it was taken from two words Deep means Light and Vali means row it may say light and rows (Rangoli) then they drawn rangolis on floor. On other hands there was huge rush witnessed at stalls of candles, firecrackers, sweet and other gift centres which were temporary set up by Hindus. It was also observed that the tight security measures are made by Kashmore police whereas more police contingent are deployed around the temples and other religious places of Kashmore to thwart any untoward situation during Diwali festival. The Government of Sindh has also announced the public holiday for Hindus on the eve of Diwali througout country.