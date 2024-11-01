Diwali festival is a message of light, joy and love: Arora

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community around the world on the occasion of Diwali . He stated that the festival symbolizes light, joy, and love, reminding us of the importance of our faith and culture. The minister further emphasized, “This day reminds us of the significance of unity, brotherhood, and peace. We should all strive to live together with love and respect for one another.” Ramesh Singh Arora assured that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and shares in the joys of the Hindu community. He conveyed his best wishes for a prosperous and joyous Diwali to all members of the Hindu community and expressed hope that this festival brings happiness to everyone.

International Kabaddi Festival on November 19 at Kartarpur

In a joint press conference held at the DGPR office, Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Ramesh Singh Arora, and Faisal Ayub announced the organization of a one-day International Kabaddi Festival on November 19 in Kartarpur, in celebration of Sikh leader Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary. The event will feature participation from the Indian kabaddi team, fostering dialogue between Pakistan and India through kabaddi diplomacy. Ch Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade, emphasized the historical significance of kabaddi in Pakistan, recalling efforts by former leaders to promote the sport.

He expressed optimism that the Indian government will issue visas for its players, enhancing the prospects for dialogue between the two nations. Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, congratulated the Hindu community on Diwali and highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative to officially celebrate the festival, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to promoting peace. He noted the expected arrival of over 70,000 Sikh pilgrims for the celebrations and the kabaddi festival, underlining Kartarpur’s role as a bridge of peace. Faisal Ayub Khokhar mentioned the registration of over 150,000 youth for the upcoming Youth Festival across Punjab, emphasizing the importance of sports in uniting people. He extended an invitation to the Indian Sports Minister to attend the festival and stressed that such events can strengthen ties between the two countries.

The ministers affirmed their commitment to using sports as a means of fostering goodwill and collaboration between Pakistan and India.