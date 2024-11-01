Enhancing Inclusion

There is often a hesitation to refer to individuals as “Persons with Disabilities.” Terms like “Specially abled”, “differently abled “or “special people” are used to sidestep direct language. However, this avoidance obscures the true extent of disability prevalence in Pakistan. Over time, this has led to a loss of accurate data tracking and understanding.

The available statistics indicate a concerning trend: the percentage of registered persons with disabilities in Pakistan has seemingly decreased from 2.38% in 1998 to a mere 0.44% in 2017-2019. This decline raises questions, particularly given Pakistan’s growing population and the socio-political challenges it faces, including terrorism. It suggests that a significant segment of society remains unreported, highlighting a critical issue: the social exclusion and marginalization of persons with disabilities in Pakistan. They are often the most unseen, unheard, and unaccounted-for population within the country.

According to a UNICEF report, approximately 15% of the world’s population, roughly 1 billion people, live with disabilities. Poverty and disability are deeply interconnected as poverty can contribute to disability, while disability can trap individuals in poverty.

At the age of 13, Naila Ashraf, a resident of Bhimber, Pakistan, endured a shell bombardment that resulted in a catastrophic injury to her leg. She had always aspired to become a teacher, but she believed that her impairment would prevent her from achieving this goal. She successfully completed her undergraduate studies in education; however, to become a qualified teacher, she was required to pursue a Masters. She was granted admission to Mirpur University of Science and Technology under the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme in MPhil Education, which is administered by the British Council. She may not have achieved her aspirations if this scholarship had not been accessible to her. She is currently striving to secure a position as a teacher at a special school. There are numerous examples of persons with disabilities in Pakistan like Naila that are unable to complete their education due to challenges.

Recognizing the complexity of disability, the British Council’s Equality Policy encompasses physical, sensory, learning, and mental health issues, as well as long-standing and fluctuating health conditions such as HIV/AIDS and cancer. The British Council is committed to fostering disability inclusion, acknowledging the valuable skills and experiences that many disabled individuals bring to various spheres.

Despite these commitments, discrimination against disabled individuals persists, necessitating conscious efforts to identify and remove barriers, promote adjustments, and endorse models of disability that empower individuals and uphold their rights. A large number of persons with disabilities cannot qualify for the minimum requirements of many university programmes. Even if we have quotas for inclusion of persons with disabilities many of them don’t make use of the opportunities available in the sector for them.

Disability is integral to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 4 (Education). However, in Pakistan, although numerous policies, conventions, and ordinances exist to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities, there is no dedicated ministry or federal department specifically addressing disability issues. The Ministry responsible for social welfare and special education touches upon these matters but is insufficient to comprehensively address the needs of disabled Individuals. In the education sector, approximately 30% of students with disabilities could be accommodated in mainstream schools, thanks to the adoption of inclusive curricula. However, the readiness of schools to accept these students and provide necessary adjustments remains limited. Consequently, only a small proportion of students with special needs manage to access further or higher education opportunities. The National Vocational Education system has made significant progress in establishing qualifications through special education schools; nonetheless, these endeavours are still insufficient in light of the magnitude of the situation.

In 2019, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan launched its policy for students with disabilities which was updated in 2022. However, further proactive steps are needed, including outreach to potential students and faculty with disabilities to ensure their inclusion in educational institutions. The SDGs 4, 8, 10, 11, and 17 advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities, emphasizing the need for a coordinated effort by development partners and government bodies to gather reliable data, assess performance, review policies, and identify areas for improvement. Collaboration is essential to remove barriers to inclusion in education and employment across Pakistan.

Going forward, achieving true inclusion for persons with disabilities in Pakistan demands not just rhetoric but sustained, actionable measures at every level of society. It requires a shift in mindset, policies, and practices to recognize the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, regardless of ability. As we move forward, a joint commitment from some active partners is needed to break barriers, foster genuine inclusivity, and ensure that the rights and needs of persons with disabilities are not just acknowledged but prioritized. By embracing diversity and empowering every member of our society, we not only fulfil our moral obligation but also unlock the immense potential and contributions that persons with disabilities can offer towards building a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

Sarah Pervez

The writer is Director Education at British Council in Pakistan.