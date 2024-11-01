Friday, November 01, 2024
Environment dept cracks down on polluting brick-kilns in RYK

November 01, 2024
Rahim Yar Khan  -  The Environment Department has intensified its efforts against brick-kilns that fail to adopt zigzag technology and contribute to pollution. Several kilns have been demolished, and cases have been filed against their owners at local police stations.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khurram Pervez, a crackdown has been initiated in the district targeting industrial units, brick kilns, smoke-emitting vehicles, and other pollution sources that contribute to smog and environmental degradation. The Environment Department is conducting these operations across the district with the assistance of police and heavy machinery.

Assistant Director of Environment Suraj Kumar is leading operations in tehsil Sadiqabad, where kilns in Kotsabzal and other identified areas — recognised as significant sources of smog and pollution — have been demolished. He emphasised that daily operations are carried out impartially against polluting industrial units. Kiln owners who have not adopted zigzag technology, as well as owners of industrial units disregarding eco-friendly practices, are facing substantial fines and legal action. In tehsil Sadiqabad alone, more than eight brick kilns have been demolished in recent operations.

