GDC distributes tool kits among skill development trainees

ISLAMABAD - Beneficiaries of different skill development training measures received in-kind support from the German Development Cooperation (GDC) at a ceremony organised here yesterday.

A total of 140 beneficiaries including 68 females received the in-kind support in the form of toolkits, and 20 Culinary Arts trainees. As many as 12 female beneficiaries received certificates, recognising their readiness to enter the international hospitality sector.

The ceremony was organised by Centres for Migration and Development (ZME) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. Joint Secretary MOPHRD, Tanveer Azmi, Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Syed Qamar Raza, and Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Pakistan, Dr. Sebastian Paust attended the ceremony.

The ceremony marked a significant step forward in the Pak-German development cooperation. Within the framework of the global programme Centres for Migration and Development (ZME), Germany is supporting different countries including Pakistan in their efforts to provide services to migrants and people interested in migration, returning migrants as well as disadvantaged groups of the local population, particularly women.

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), ZME aims to create secure livelihood opportunities in Pakistan by offering customised, high-demand training and in-kind support. These trainings covered skills in Solar PV systems, honey beekeeping, as well as semi-skilled trades like electrical work, plumbing, tailoring, and beauty services.

Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Syed Qamar Raza, expressed his gratitude for the ongoing partnership between Germany and Pakistan in sustainable labour migration and reintegration.

He remarked, “Today’s in-kind support ceremony is a testament to our shared commitment to support migrants and returnees through specialised skill development training. The certificates and toolkits the participants received today will ensure sustainable livelihoods for them and contribute towards socio-economic development of Pakistan.”

In his address, Dr. Sebastian Paust highlighted the longstanding success of Pak-Germany cooperation, now spanning over 70 years. He said, “The Centres for Migration and Development play a pivotal role in fostering skilled labour migration through tailored, certified training programmes. Our mission is to promote safe and legal migration, as well as facilitating the reintegration of returning migrants and assisting disadvantaged local populations.” Centres for Migration and Development (ZME) is a global programme implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). ZME is dedicated to supporting people throughout the migration cycle.