Today, Gilgit Baltistan is celebrating its 78th Liberation Day with flag hoisting ceremonies in districts across the region, including Gilgit and Skardu.

The main event will take place at Chinar Bagh in Gilgit, while a special ceremony organized by the Pakistan Army will honor the martyrs and ghazis who fought for the region's freedom.

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has declared a public holiday to mark this historic day. The region gained its independence from the Dogra Raj on November 1, 1947, joining Pakistan shortly thereafter. This day commemorates the first time the Pakistani flag was raised in Gilgit, signifying the end of Dogra rule. A year later, in 1948, Baltistan also achieved freedom from Indian rule.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and economic potential, Gilgit Baltistan is a prime location for tourism and new economic ventures.