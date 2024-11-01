Goat farming a profitable, sustainable income source for farmers in Faisalabad

Goat farming emerges as a profitable and sustainable source of income for the rural communities, particularly for those with meager investment sources.

Dr Ashfaq, a specialist in agricultural economics and rural development, while talking to WealthPK said that goat farming was a suitable income source for rural communities in Pakistan. He said goat farming provided useful opportunities to farmers because of multiple inherent advantages. “Goat farming surely leads to significant and positive returns,” he said.

He said that as compared to other livestock ventures, the initial capital requirement was notably low in goat farming. “Even poor households can easily start farming and ensure a regular source of income,” he said, noting that a family could launch this venture with just two to four goats, requiring a minimal investment. He said goat farming was a golden opportunity for those looking to make ends meet.

“Diverse vegetation, plenty of grazing lands and the natural landscape of rural Pakistan provide an ideal environment for goat farming. Besides, no special food is required for goats as compared to other livestock,” he said, adding that goats were adaptable animals, easy to rear at home and could thrive on a variety of local vegetation like plants, shrubs and even waste from vegetables and fruits.

“Basic knowledge regarding goat rearing already exists within many families, making the learning curve less steep,” Ashfaq said, adding that by taking advantage of this existing knowledge base, people could be efficiently trained in goat farming. “Compared to cows and buffaloes, the growth rate of goats is quick, and their reproduction cycle can make poor farmers quickly rich,” he said, elaborating that most goats often produced twins or triplets, leading to quick herd expansion.

Besides, Ashfaq said the demand for goat products like meat, milk and hide was rising in rural and urban markets. “The surging demand for these products can ensure a stable income stream. It is a win-win situation for farmers looking to cash in on market trends,” he added.

Dr Zahid, an animal breeding and genetics expert, discussing the importance of breed selection for successful goat farming, told WealthPK that the selection of animals was crucial to making the project a success. He said that proper selection helped farmers cater to market demands.

He said that the “Beetal” breed had been tested as an excellent choice for beginners because of its dual-purpose nature, providing milk and meat. During their lactation period, he said a farmer could get 1.5-2 litres of milk daily. “This breed also possesses good mothering abilities, which is a significant advantage for new farmers.”

“The second breed that can benefit farmers is ‘Kamori’, as it is suitable for the hot climate of Pakistan. The resistance of this breed to local diseases and parasites is exceptional, making it a safe bet for those looking to minimize risks,” Zahid said.

“The third breed I would recommend specifically for meat production is the Teddy goat. Its remarkable growth rate ensures quick returns for farmers,” he added.

To ensure consistent production traits, he suggested that farmers examine generations of the goat’s lineage. “A farmer must check for health signs in animals like bright eyes, a smooth coat, strong legs, and proper teeth alignment before making a purchase.”

The animal breeding and genetics expert urged farmers to launch this business by purchasing young female goats (preferably 6-8 months old) and a mature, proven male breeder from a reputable source. “This way, farmers can hit the ground running and set themselves up for success.”