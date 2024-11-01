Friday, November 01, 2024
Gold price dips
NEWS WIRE
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs287,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs287,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs246,228 from Rs246,828 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs225,709 from Rs226,259, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs100 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs85.73 to Rs2,957.81.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,777 from $2,784, the Association reported.

