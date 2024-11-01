Government introduces biometric screening at airports to enhance security for International Travelers

The government has mandated biometric verification for all international passengers, with the Ministry of Interior directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to install biometric machines at airports nationwide.

Under the new system, biometric scanners will be placed at immigration counters, requiring travelers to complete verification before boarding. This initiative aims to prevent wanted criminals, suspects, and other flagged individuals from traveling domestically and internationally, according to the ministry's notification.

The Interior Ministry noted that the biometric verification system aligns the nation’s security protocols with international standards and is part of a comprehensive plan to bolster border security.