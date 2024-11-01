Government proposes amendments to empower law enforcement in counter-terrorism efforts

The has introduced legislation to expand the authority of law enforcement agencies in detaining individuals involved in terrorist activities.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar presented the proposed amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in the National Assembly, after which the Deputy Speaker forwarded the bill to the relevant Standing Committee for detailed review.

If passed, the amendment would grant both armed and civil forces the power to detain suspected individuals for up to three months, provided credible evidence and substantial grounds are established. A high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising senior police officers, intelligence officials, representatives from civil armed forces, and other key personnel, would be formed to thoroughly investigate cases.

The bill’s statement of objectives noted that a similar amendment was previously enacted in 2014 but expired in 2016.