Governor felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended heartfelt congratulations to the Hindu community in the province on the occasion of Diwali. In a congratulatory message, he emphasized the vital contributions of the Hindu community to the development and progress of the country and the province, particularly in the fields of health and education. He remarked that Diwali, in Hinduism, is a festival that symbolizes the end of despair and the birth of new hopes, bringing joy and happiness. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori encouraged the Hindu community to pray for the development and prosperity of the country and the province, as well as for enduring peace and security. Furthermore, he affirmed that the Hindu community, along with all minorities in Pakistan, enjoys complete religious freedom, and that the government is committed to taking every possible measure to promote interfaith harmony.

commends security forces for killing terrorists in Aka Khel

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has commended the security forces for killing 8 Khawarij terrorists during an operation in Aka Khel area of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Governor Sindh expressed his respect for the martyrdom of 3 jawans, including the Major and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families. Governor Tessori said the entire nation stands with the families of the martyrs. The government is determined to bring the terrorists to their logical end, Kamran Tessori said and added that the security forces destroyed the ambitions of terrorists in Bannu.