Govt posts budget surplus of Rs1.7 trillion in first quarter

ISLAMABAD - The government has closed the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-Sept 2024-25) with a budget surplus of Rs1.7 trillion (1.4 percent of the GDP) mainly due to the massive surplus profit of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The country’s total revenue stood at Rs5.8 trillion (4.7 percent of the GDP) against the total expenditure of Rs4.1 trillion (3.3 percent of the GDP) during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Therefore, the country’s budget surplus has been recorded at Rs1.7 trillion (1.4 percent of the GDP), according to consolidated federal and provincial fiscal operations released by the Finance Ministry. The primary balance posted a surplus of Rs3 trillion (2.4 percent of GDP). For the current fiscal year 2024-25, the government has projected a budget deficit at Rs7.3 trillion or 5.9 percent of the GDP. Primary budget would be in surplus of 2 percent of the GDP or Rs2.5 trillion in the current fiscal year.

Total revenue of Rs5.8 trillion included Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s tax collection of Rs2.6 trillion and Rs3.1 trillion as non-tax collection during the July to September period. Federal non-tax revenue included mark-up (PSEs and others) Rs36.4 billion, dividend Rs25.3 billion, profit PTA and others Rs20.3 billion, surplus profit of State Bank of Pakistan Rs2.5 trillion, defence receipts Rs6.1 billion, passport fee Rs19.98 billion, discount retained on crude oil Rs6.3 billion, royalties on oil, gas Rs48.5 billion, windfall levy against crude oil Rs7.8 billion, petroleum levy on LPG Rs806 million, gas infrastructure development Cess Rs121 million, natural gas development surcharge Rs11.7 billion, petroleum levy Rs261.7 trillion, and others Rs52.5 billion.

The current expenditure, Rs3.5 trillion, included total interest payment of Rs1.3 trillion. The breakup included domestic markup at Rs1.08 trillion and foreign at Rs220 billion. In other expenditures, pension Rs222.8 billion, running of civil government Rs142.5 billion, subsidies Rs20.2 billion, and grants to others Rs239.2 billion. Development expenditure and net lending was recorded at Rs276.6 billion. Total development expenditure (PSDP) was Rs278.4 billion. All four provincial governments recorded a budget surplus of Rs159.7 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The expenditures of the four provincial governments remained at Rs1.76 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs1.92 trillion.