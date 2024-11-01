Govt slightly jacks up petrol price

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Thursday jacked up the prices of High Speed Diesel by Rs 3.85 per litre and Petrol by Rs 1.35 per litre for the first fortnightly of November. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market and determined the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from 1st November 2024, said a notification issued here by the Finance Division. According to the notification, the price of HSD has been increased by Rs 3.85 per litre, while Petrol by Rs 1.35 per litre for the 1st fortnightly of November (1 Nov to 15 Nov). However, the prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil have been slashed by Rs 1.48 per litre and Rs 2.61 per litre respectively, the notification said. Following the increase of Rs 3.85 per litre, the price of HSD will go up to Rs 255.14 per litre from the existing Rs 251.31 per liter, while with the hike of Rs 1.35 per litre, Petrol will go up to Rs 248.38 per litre from the existing Rs 247.03 per litre. The price of kerosene oil after the cut of Rs 1.48 per litre will go down to Rs 161.54 per litre from the existing Rs 163.02 per litre, while LDO will decrease to Rs 147.51 per litre from the existing Rs 150.12 per litre. Notably, for the last fortnightly of October, the Federal Government had jacked up the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 5 per litre, while kept the rate of Petrol unchanged. The new prices will be effective from November 01, till further revision.