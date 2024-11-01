Gunmen loot millions, gold in home invasion 

Mardan - Unidentified gunmen entered a house in Bismillah Town within the jurisdiction of Sheikh Maltoon Town police station, snatching millions in foreign currency, 73 tola of gold ornaments, and other valuables, according to police and local sources.

Ashaq Muhammad, son of Khan Muhammad and resident of house No. 325 Bismillah Town near central jail Mardan, reported to police that six unidentified gunmen entered his home while he and his driver, Rafiq, were present. The assailants held them at gunpoint, confining them to a room before searching the house.

Muhammad informed police that the gunmen stole 73 tola of gold ornaments, 700,000 Pakistani rupees, 3,500 US dollars, 500 pounds, 4,000 Dirham, an M-16 rifle, a 30 bore pistol, and other valuables. Following his complaint, Sheikh Maltoon Town police registered a case against unknown dacoits under section PPC 395 and launched an investigation.