Hindu families get cash grants for Diwali celebrations

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday gave away cash grants to Hindu families at a ceremony here for Diwali celebrations. Over 35 Hindu families received the cash grants in the form Rs15,000 cheque each. On the occasion, the DC said the district administration had made special arrangements to enable Hindu community celebrate Diwali festival. He said that minority job quota was strictly being adhered to in government departments. The Hindu community thanked the Punjab government for extending this gift during Diwali festival.