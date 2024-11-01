Hostages recovered from Shikarpur Katcha area: Police

SHIKARPUR - Police and Rangers in a joint operation recovered a hostage from Garhi Tegho katcha area after exchange of fire with bandits, police said. “Bandits fled from the scene after shootout and a hostage recovered,” SSP Shahzaib Chachar said. “Recovered hostage has been identified as Sherdil,” police officer said. “He was kidnapped from Karachi’s Singer Chowrangi,” according to police. “Police has launched a search operation in the area to arrest fleeing bandits,” SSP further said. Moreover, a team of the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) police in a raid in Shikarpur recovered a hostage, who was called to Shikarpur from Karachi, with honey trap and taken hostage. “Noor Mohammad was honey-trapped to Shikarpur on September 19 and kidnappers had demanded Rs. 10 million ransom money for safe release of the hostage,” SSP Aneel Haider said. “The case was registered at Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station of Karachi and a special police team was constituted for recovery of the kidnapped person,” police officer further said. He said the police conducted raid in Begari Katcha area of Shikarpur and recovered the hostage.