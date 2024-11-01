Hyderabad Commissioner calls for intensified efforts in anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, conducted an on-ground review of the ongoing national anti-polio campaign, visiting the Government Dispensary Baqar Nizamani Tando Adam and a village where a polio case was recently reported.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, District Health Officer Dr. Doulat Jamali, and WHO Divisional Coordinator Dr. Jahangir Korai, Commissioner Haider assessed the performance of polio teams and gathered feedback from residents on the campaign’s effectiveness.

During the visit, Commissioner Haider instructed Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khawaja to further intensify efforts in the Sanghar district, particularly in light of the recent polio case. He emphasized that every child must receive the polio vaccine to ensure they are safeguarded against the virus. The commissioner directed the health teams to prioritize administering the vaccine to children not found at home during initial rounds by creating a comprehensive list and ensuring follow-ups.

Commissioner Haider urged health department officials to utilize all available resources to achieve campaign targets, especially in underserved and nomadic communities. He appealed to parents to cooperate with district authorities in this national cause, stressing the importance of vaccinating children to eliminate polio.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khawaja and District Health Officer Dr. Jamali briefed Commissioner Haider on the campaign’s progress, highlighting that the district administration and health department have mobilized all efforts to monitor the teams closely and meet designated targets, with particular focus on covering children whose parents initially refused vaccination.