IHC directs jail admin to provide entitled facilities to Imran

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure that Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, is being provided with all the facilities he is entitled to according to the jail manual. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition in Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi against jail authorities for discontinuing the facilities provided to his brother (Imran). She moved the petition through her counsel Shoaib Shaheen Advocate.

During the hearing, the Deputy Superintendent informed the court that all facilities have already been provided to the PTI founder under jail rules.

When the hearing was resumed, Justice Arbab said to Shoaib Shaheen that the jail officials say that meetings have been reinstated. Shaheen stated that the court should request an affidavit to ensure that meetings will continue without restrictions. Justice Arbab Tahir noted that, according to jail officials, meetings were restricted due to security concerns.

The counsel explained that Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq had ordered that if there was a threat in jail, the PTI founder should be brought to the High Court. He added that after that order, they requested us to hold meetings inside the jail. He added that the PTI founder has still not been provided with newspapers. The judge asked that is there a provision for newspapers in the jail manual? The Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail responded affirmatively, stating that newspapers are available in the jail. Then, Justice Tahir warned the Deputy Superintendent not to create unnecessary complications for himself and also directed that the PTI founder be provided with newspapers.

Advocate Shoaib said that the PTI founder is not even allowed to make phone calls to his sons. The Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail informed the court that the jail manual does not permit WhatsApp calls. The IHC said that whether its a WhatsApp call or any other method, you should ensure communication takes place. Shaheen added that the PTI founder was previously allowed to speak with his sons over the phone.

On the other hand, another IHC single bench comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz ordered to present Azam Swati at 9 AM before the court today.

Azam Swati was represented by lawyers Ali Bukhari, Zakariya Arif, and Hassan Sajjad. He has filed protective bail for other cases as well.