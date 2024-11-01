Import of seedless kinnow plants to boost export: SCCI

SARGODHA - Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum has demanded the government to allow the import of seedless Kinnow plants for boosting Kinnow exports. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said the Kinnow industry was struggling due to reduced international demand for seeded Kinnows. Seedless Kinnow baskets are currently sold for $10 in foreign markets, while Pakistani Kinnow baskets sell for only $3, as the demand for seedless varieties was high, he added.

He said the local Kinnow industry contributes $300 million in annual export revenue and directly or indirectly employs 3 to 4 million people.

The SCCI president said the current Kinnow plant, imported from California in 1920, was facing challenges like various diseases, skin blemishes, and reduced per-acre yield, significantly impacting Kinnow exports.

By cultivating seedless varieties, Pakistan could access a $1 billion export market, he opined. He urged the federal food ministry to take immediate action by either importing seedless plants from Europe or allowing exporters and growers to import them independently. This initiative by the government would greatly enhance Kinnow exports and foster economic growth, he added.