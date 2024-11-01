Friday, November 01, 2024
Internet services fully restored in Pakistan following repairs to SMW4 submarine cable

Web Desk
6:09 PM | November 01, 2024
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that internet services in the country have returned to 'normal' after successfully repairing faults in the SMW4 submarine cable.

According to a PTA spokesperson, issues with the SMW4 cable were detected in June, while the AAE-1 cable faced problems in August. The restoration of both cables has resolved a shortfall of 1,750 Gbps, fully restoring internet services and speeds across the nation.

The spokesperson also noted that the addition of the Pace cable in 2023 has enhanced overall capacity, with further expansions planned, including three new cables from Transworld International and PTCL set to be integrated into the system within the next two years.

