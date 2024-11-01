KP CM vows to restore student unions

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has made a bold commitment to restore student unions in the province, emphasizing the importance of justice in addressing societal issues.

During a recent address, he remarked, “Justice is the key to solving all problems in society,” highlighting that deprivation can hinder national progress. Gandapur expressed concern over Pakistan’s economic challenges, stating, “Pakistan is in debt; we cannot make our own decisions.” He underscored the need for courage and resilience, stating that “despair after failure should not prevail,” as it is crucial to foster a mindset geared towards competition and innovation.

The chief minister announced an increase in scholarships for students, aiming to enhance educational opportunities. He declared that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon see the restoration of student unions, which he believes will empower the youth and foster a spirit of leadership.

On the topic of self-determination, Gandapur stressed that true freedom is yet to be attained, saying, “We cannot be free until independence and self-determination are achieved.” He characterized the ongoing struggle for genuine liberation as a “war for real freedom,” assuring that this fight will continue for the sake of future generations.

In a passionate call to action, he warned that the time for a “decisive battle” is approaching, stating, “If we don’t come back, read our obituaries.” He underscored the notion that true nobility is often overlooked in the country, insisting that “blood is red, and red is the colour of revolution,” signifying the urgency for change and the pursuit of justice for all.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, inaugurated the solarization project for government colleges in the province, starting with a 10 KVA solar system installation across 80 colleges, with 10 already completed.

At the ceremony held at Government College Peshawar, attended by provincial cabinet members, assembly members, officials, faculty, and students, the Chief Minister highlighted the project’s cost-effectiveness, with each installation projected to save Rs 55,000 monthly on electricity bills and recoup costs in three years. Expanding to 290 colleges could save up to 34.8 MW on the national grid monthly.

Addressing attendees, Gandapur emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to providing students an optimal learning environment, noting the project’s role in reducing power outages during study hours. He encouraged students to pursue their goals with resilience and dedication, underscoring that Pakistan’s progress depends on their efforts.

The Chief Minister also announced increased scholarships for students and reiterated his vision for a system rooted in justice and equality, calling on students to strive with integrity and trust in God’s blessings.