KUST meeting focuses on climate change education

Peshawar - The Department of Environmental Sciences at Kohat University of Science and Technology hosted its third Board of Studies meeting on Thursday, focusing on the adoption of a new policy set forth by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that aims to enhance educational strategies in light of pressing global challenges, particularly climate change.

The meeting brought together esteemed committee members, including Dr. Shams Ali Baig (Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan), Dr. Alia (Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Haripur), and Mr. Muhammad Zeeshan (Director Academic), who deliberated on the necessity of integrating contemporary concepts of climate change into the university’s curriculum.

Program coordinator Dr. Muhammad Waqas (Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, KUST) elaborated on the Scheme of Studies for BS, MPhil, and PhD Environmental Sciences programs. Participants discussed and unanimously agreed on the urgency to equip students with the knowledge and skills essential for addressing this critical issue, which has far-reaching implications not only for Pakistan but for the global community.

Chair of the Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Javed Nawab, stated, “As an educational institution, it is our responsibility to not only nurture future scientists but also to prepare them to tackle real-world challenges. The integration of climate change education and market-oriented courses will empower our students to make meaningful contributions to society while enhancing their career prospects.”

A key highlight of the meeting was the proposal to introduce a new elective course dedicated to climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies. This course is designed to provide students with practical frameworks and innovative approaches to combat the environmental challenges posed by climate change, which is increasingly affecting ecosystems, agriculture, and water resources in Pakistan.

In addition to climate-focused initiatives, the Board emphasized the importance of introducing market-oriented courses aimed at enhancing employability among graduates. Recognizing the growing competition in the job market, members proposed curricula that align closely with industry needs, ensuring that students are well-equipped for the demands of the workforce. The Board’s decisions are expected to significantly contribute to the university’s mission of fostering sustainability and equipping students with the necessary tools to navigate an evolving environmental landscape.