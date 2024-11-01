Maharaj, Rabada star as Proteas thrash Bangladesh to sweep Test series 2-0

CHATTOGRAM - South Africa delivered a dominant performance against Bangladesh, securing a series whitewash with an innings and 273-run victory in the second Test in Chattogram.

Wrapping up the match inside three days, the Proteas clinched the two-match series 2-0, marking their largest-ever Test victory, eclipsing their innings and 254-run win over Bangladesh in 2017. After ending their first innings trailing by a daunting 416 runs, Bangladesh collapsed in their second innings, bowled out for a mere 143. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was instrumental, taking 5-59 to finish the job, following Kagiso Rabada’s blistering 5-37 from just nine overs in the first innings.

The Proteas’ decision to enforce the follow-on added further pressure to the Bangladesh lineup. Bangladesh’s hopes hinged on experienced players Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to anchor the innings, but all three were dismissed for minimal contributions. Mushfiqur Rahim, who had a tough series, scored just two runs before being dismissed while attempting a sweep against Senuran Muthusamy. Maharaj and Muthusamy combined effectively, with Muthusamy sending Shanto back to the pavilion and Maharaj claiming Mehidy for six, leaving Bangladesh floundering at 78-7.

Hasan Mahmud showed a brief flash of resistance in the final session, notching 38 off 30 balls, which included four sixes. However, Maharaj capped off his remarkable spell by taking the final wicket of Nahid Rana for a duck, securing his 10th career five-wicket haul.

Muthusamy supported ably with figures of 4-45, and struck early by dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy, whose edge found Aiden Markram’s safe hands at slip.Maharaj’s spell began with a key breakthrough as he dismissed Mominul Haque, Bangladesh’s top performer in the first innings with 82, for a duck, signaling the end of any remaining resistance.

Earlier in the day, South Africa had reduced Bangladesh to 48-8, thanks to Rabada’s relentless pace. In a memorable over, he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, caught behind, and then trapped debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon lbw for a duck. This spell earned Rabada his second five-wicket haul of the series, complementing his 6-46 from the first Test in Mirpur, cementing his reputation as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in world cricket.

South Africa’s first innings set the tone for the series, as they amassed an imposing 575-6, powered by three maiden Test centuries. Tony de Zorzi scored a spectacular 177, Tristan Stubbs contributed 106, and Wiaan Mulder added an unbeaten 105, leaving Bangladesh with a mountainous task to match.

The series was a remarkable reminder of South Africa’s dominance, with Bangladesh yet to register a Test victory against them in 16 attempts. Earlier, South Africa clinched the first Test by seven wickets, showcasing a balanced attack in both pace and spin, and clinical batting.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 575-6d (de Zorzi 177, Stubbs 106, Mulder 105*) beat BANGLADESH 143 (Mahmud 38, Maharaj 5-59, Muthusamy 4-45) AND 159 (Mominul 82, Rabada 5-37, Paterson 2-31, Maharaj 2-57) by an innings and 273 runs.