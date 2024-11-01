Man kills stepson in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A man killed his stepson to avenge torture on his wife by her close relatives in a nearby locality. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that Asiya Bibi, resident of Southern Muradpur at Khairpur Sadaat, had married to Dhani Bakhsh Machi and the couple had three children, 10- year-old Allah Wasaya, six-year-old Abdullah and three-year-old Tayyaba.

The women said to have illegitimate relationships with friend of her husband, Pervaiz Machi. When the matter came into surface, Dhani Bakhsh divorced the lady and she tied the knot with her paramour.

When her new marriage proceeded, the close relatives of the woman, namely Javed and Tariq subjected her to torture at her home.

The off and on fight estranged the woman’s husband and he conspired a plot to trap his wife’s relatives for abusing her over bad character. Dhani Bakhsh took the minor Abdullah alongwith him to a deserted area and killed him by smashing his head to the soil what the police said. After the killing, the alleged killer approached the police and lodged murder FIR against the two aforesaid persons.

The police launched inquiry after recovering the body from the area pointed out by the complainant. As the inquiry moved on, the police discovered the complainant was himself the killer of boy and arrested him. Khairpur Sadaat police have registered a case on report of the grandmother, Manzooran Mai.

Two hoax callers arrested

Muzaffargarh Police arrested two people for making hoax calls at helpline 15, here on Thursday.

According to Rangpur police station SHO, one Jamshed called 15 helpline and claimed that he had been robbed of valuables by dacoits. When the police reached the location, it was found that no such incident had taken place.

In another incident, one Imtiaz was arrested for informing the police at 15 helpline that some people had occupied his land illegally. When police reached the spot, his claim was found wrong.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and they were arrested.