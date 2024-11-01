Martyred Army officer, two soldiers laid to rest

RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army officer and two soldiers, who lost their lives during counter-terrorism operation in the Bakakhel area of Bannu district, were laid to rest in their ancestral areas with full military honors.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those who were laid to rest include Major Aatif Khalil Shaheed, Naik Azadullah Shaheed, and Lance Naik Ghaznfar Abbas.

Earlier, the funeral prayer for Major Aatif Khalil was attended by both the Corps Commander of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander of Peshawar, highlighting the significance of their sacrifice.

A large number of senior military and civilian officials, soldiers from the Pakistan Army, the martyrs’ family members, and local dignitaries participated in the funeral and burial services.

Pakistan Army remains steadfast in its mission to combat terrorism, emphasizing that the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers strengthen the resolve in this ongoing fight.