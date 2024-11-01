Friday, November 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Martyred Army officer, two soldiers laid to rest

Martyred Army officer, two soldiers laid to rest
Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  A Pakistan Army officer and two soldiers, who lost their lives during counter-terrorism operation in the Bakakhel area of Bannu district, were laid to rest in their ancestral areas with full military honors.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those who were laid to rest include Major Aatif Khalil Shaheed, Naik Azadullah Shaheed, and Lance Naik Ghaznfar Abbas.

Earlier, the funeral prayer for Major Aatif Khalil was attended by both the Corps Commander of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander of Peshawar, highlighting the significance of their sacrifice.

A large number of senior military and civilian officials, soldiers from the Pakistan Army, the martyrs’ family members, and local dignitaries participated in the funeral and burial services.

Pakistan Army remains steadfast in its mission to combat terrorism, emphasizing that the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers strengthen the resolve in this ongoing fight.

PIA privatisation hits a major turbulence

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024