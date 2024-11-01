Minister opens new labs at Livestock Research Station

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock Fazal Hakeem Khan visited the Livestock Research Station in Surizai, Peshawar, where he inaugurated multiple laboratories and participated in an animal auction.

During his visit, the minister emphasized the need for balanced diets to improve animal production and breeding quality, aiming to bring research outcomes directly to livestock owners. He inaugurated the new Embryo Transfer Laboratory, which will facilitate animal breeding based on advanced scientific methods. The construction of this lab, expected to cost Rs. 52 million, represents a significant investment in livestock development.

Additionally, the minister opened the Rose Garden and inspected the Feed Mill and Dairy Technology Laboratory, where he was given an in-depth briefing on each section’s performance and capabilities.

Provincial Assembly Members Sami Ullah and Sutan Room, along with Director General of Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director General of Livestock Research Dr. Ijaz Ali, Station Director Dr. Khusro Kaleem, and other officials accompanied him during the tour.

Minister Fazal Hakeem also took part in the animal auction at the Livestock Research Station, praising the auction process. He instructed officials to focus on balanced nutrition and breed improvement, stressing that the research should benefit livestock owners effectively.