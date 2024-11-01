Newborn baby’s body found abandoned outside hospital in Thatta

THATTA - A woman secretly gave birth to a baby in the gynecology ward of Civil Hospital Thatta and then abandoned the newborn in a garbage dump late Wednesday night. A peon working at the hospital on condition of anonymity revealed that a lady arrived at the hospital on Wednesday evening and gave birth to a baby boy and then abandoned it outside the hospital allegedly in connivance with the staff.

The corpse of the baby was witnessed by local citizens who reported the incident to the local police. The hospital administration when contacted refused to receive any patient with labour pain on Wednesday evening while members of civil society revealed that such incidents had taken place at the Civil Hospital Thatta in the past under the patronage of local staff. However local police said that the body of the newborn was recovered from the garbage dump outside the hospital indicating strong involvement of hospital staff in the episode. The police was interrogating the matter from multiple dimensions. Nothing could be traced about the whereabouts of the suspicious lady who gave birth to the baby. No FIR of the incident was registered till the filing of this report.