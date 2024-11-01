Officials urge journalists to raise awareness

Mohmand - Laws are being relaxed for the people of tribal districts, and journalists are urged to promote awareness among them. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Hassan, Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col. Asim Mehmood, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, and other officials emphasized this at a media awards ceremony organized by the Mohmand Press Club.

DC Yasir Hassan noted that the challenges in tribal areas are shared and called on journalists to address social issues and inform the public on new laws introduced post-merger. He added that the district administration is committed to supporting the establishment of a media colony for Mohmand journalists.

DPO Muhammad Sajjad announced the launch of a Mohmand police complaint cell, enabling citizens to report concerns via WhatsApp. Officials also mentioned a special discount on army recruitment for Mohmand district youth, encouraging timely participation.

President of the Mohmand Press Club, Shakirullah, pledged continued efforts in positive reporting to highlight issues affecting remote communities. During the ceremony, awards were presented to journalists and community leaders, and commemorative saplings were planted at the press club.