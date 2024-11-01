PA speaker directs CS to remove secretary Mines

LAHORE - In an unusual act, the Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan Thursday directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to remove Secretary Mines and Minerals Mr Babar Amman Babar from his position following the recommendations of the Punjab Aseembly’s privilege committee which found the conduct of the said bureaucrat highly offensive and disrespectful to the Assembly members besides poor performance of his department. It happened after the Minister for Mines & Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani acknowledged his helplessness and rampant corruption in his department on the floor of the House during the Question Hour session on Thursday. Subsequently, Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan directed the Chairman of the Privileges Committee Samiullah Khan to hold an emergency meeting immediately during a break in the Assembly session to review the conduct of the secretary. Following the conclusion of the meeting, the chairman appeared in the House and declared the Secretary of Minerals a mental patient. He recommended his removal from the position. The speaker ruled that the Secretary of Minerals department should be dismissed under Rule 68 and the PEEDA Act. The Speaker also referred the matter to the Judicial Committee of the Punjab Assembly. The speaker also directed the Chief Secretary to remove the Secretary and send a copy to the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab Assembly.

Briefing the House regarding the Privileges Committee’s meeting about the Minerals Department, Samiullah Khan stated: “The Secretary of Minerals was called in with the utmost respect, and the house’s questions were presented before him. It is unfortunate that the Secretary’s behavior was unprofessional, leading to tensions as he began to argue with the Minister,”

He further stated the committee had serious concerns about his behavior. “To date, no cases have been sent to the Judicial Committee. There is a complete chart of penalties based on the Secretary’s conduct. We should now refer this matter to the Judicial Committee,” Samiullah Khan concluded.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan criticized the sand mafia and the Mineral Minister’s ineffectiveness. The speaker expressed his astonishment regarding corruption within the department and highlighted the inefficacy of Minister Sher Ali Gorchani.

A treasury member Amjad Ali Javed pointed out that the price for sand is significantly inflated by the time it reaches buyers due to how the mining department handles sand truck rates. “Excess money is being collected in the districts,” Gorchani admitted.

The Minister for Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani admitted that contractors charge higher prices than the rates set for sand contracts. “In District Kasur, the rate is determined by the C&W department, while 85 percent of that rate is set by the Minerals Department. The rate for a sand truck in Kasur is 2,450 rupees,” the minister explained.

Gorchani acknowledged that members of his department are involved in corruption, adding, “The price control magistrate also has the authority to set rates for vegetables, lentils, and sand.” He urged the Home Department to allow their Assistant Director to exercise authority in checking sand rates.

He mentioned that an Assistant Director in Kasur had been suspended, and that the mafia is attempting to control the department. “Without staff at the district level, it will be difficult,” Gorchani warned.

“You are the Minister of Minerals—what are you saying?” remarked speaker Ahmad Khan, questioning the minister’s authority.

The speaker went on to say: “You are pointing out your department’s incompetence, and you have a secretary. Despite being a minister, you lack authority; the secretary does not listen to you.”

Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar requested the speaker to establish a special committee under the Mineral minister’s leadership to punish those involved in corruption. “Gorchani has made his lack of authority clear; the speaker should personally address this matter,” Bhachar stated.

Opposition member Ijaz Shafi expressed regret over embezzlement in the Minerals Department, noting that the minister’s ineffectiveness is a disgrace to the House. He suggested forming a committee to “clear the milk from the water.”

Treasury member Iftikhar Chichhar commented that the department needs a “surgical intervention,” as its officials collude with the mafia.

“If there is a violation of the rules of procedure, I know how to address it,” the speaker asserted. “It is an insult to the 750,000 people of this province; I will not allow the public to be disrespected.”

Gorchani assured the House that under the Chief Minister’s directive, efforts will be made to make the province corruption-free. “We will do everything possible for the people,” he promised, emphasizing that the Punjab Minerals Department should become exemplary, despite the presence of mafias, and that the secretary must fulfill their duties effectively.

“Give me control of the department, and I’ll send the Secretary home,” declared Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

“There are no streams of milk or honey flowing in our department; the bureaucracy has grown accustomed to corruption,” Gorchani stated. He emphasized that controlling corruption is a focus, a point he has raised in front of Maryam Nawaz as well.

Gorchani mentioned there are obstacles within the Minerals Department that he is trying to address. “Contracts aren’t being awarded, minerals are being stolen, and the public is being overcharged—what should cost 10,000 rupees is being sold for 50,000,” Speaker Khan pointed out.

“The Deputy Commissioner, DPOs, and district administration are where minerals and sand are being pilfered,” he added.

“I commend you, Gorchani, for speaking so openly,” said the Speaker. “The lack of your performance is not based on mining and minerals,” the speaker commented. “Give the power to write ACRs to MPs; amend the rules. I used to think the same as you do,” Gorchani replied.

“After the 18th Amendment, if the department isn’t empowered, then the rules of Punjab are in conflict with the constitution,” Gorchani noted.

“Our ministers seem worse than clerks; they have no authority,” said treasury member Ahsan Raza Khan, using strong language in the assembly.

“After the 18th Amendment, both the province and the federation require that rules be updated to match current circumstances,” the speaker asserted. “The province should be empowered after the 18th Amendment, and departments should be converted into ministries,” he added.

Minister Sher Ali Gorchani raised his hands in exasperation over the Secretary’s performance. “Mr Speaker, please take charge of my department yourself so you can understand the difficulties,” he urged.

“If the Speaker wants ministers and assembly members to be respected, we should be given the authority to write ACRs for secretaries,” Gorchani insisted.

Also, during the question-and-answer session, the speaker was outraged at the Secretary of Minerals’ absence.

Talking about the pink salt produced in Punjab, the Minerals Minister Gorchani stated: “India is selling our Pakistani pink salt as Himalayan salt for $10 to $12 per kilo,” he remarked, adding that the chief minister had assured that pink salt will be stopped from being sent abroad as raw material.

“We will package pink salt within Pakistan and send it as ‘Made in Pakistan’ or from Lahore in one to five-kilo packages,” he clarified.

Gorchani criticized former CM Parvez Elahi for amending the rules of the Minerals Department, which led to the auction of 501 acres of salt from Khewra, generating 2.37 billion rupees in revenue while giving away another 100,000 acres to family and friends.

He claimed, “During Parvez Elahi’s tenure, the province suffered a loss of 60 billion rupees.”

Also, the treasury members piled up complaints about bureaucratic behavior, expressing their grievances in the assembly. “I went to the office of Secretary Health Nadia Saqib and waited from one to three o’clock,” said Muddasir Ali Shah. “The secretary’s attendants, Asad Ali and Shujaat Shah, told us she couldn’t meet,” he added.

Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar responded by saying : “For the first time, I see the complaints from MPAs increasing. The speaker and the Privileges Committee chairman should take action together. If any member faces misbehavior from a bureaucrat, a privilege motion should be presented on behalf of the assembly”.

Calling the bureaucrats “Black Englishmen”, treasury member Amjad Ali Shah said that they were disrespecting this House. “Given this attitude of the bureaucracy, I don’t want to ask any more questions,” Amjad Ali Javed exclaimed in anger.

In protest over the lack of action against the bureaucracy, government member Amjad Ali Javed withdrew his question and slammed the pencil he was holding on the desk.

Speaker Malik Ahmad intervened to stop him from leaving the House and assured him that action would be taken against the Secretary Minerals.