Pakistan-Africa economic collaborations key to prosperity: ICCI chief

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has stated that Pakistan and Africa share a strong history of cooperation and the “Look Africa” Policy allows us to boost exports of “Made in Pakistan” products across Africa’s trillion-dollar market and that Embassies’ greater support and the revival of government-to-government joint sessions can significantly contribute to this effect. He said this while talking to the seven-member Pakistani-Southern Africa Trade Federation (PSATF) delegation which visited the Chamber under the headship of Chaudhry Karamat Ullah, Director Corporate Trading Ltd, Malawi.

He said that there exists multiple opportunities for the business community of Pakistan to penetrate in sectors like agriculture, food products, mining, surgical, sports goods, Engineering goods, leather products and warehouse services. Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underlined the need for increased air connectivity, such as Ethiopian Airlines’ flights to achieve the objective through signing of more and more MoUs, dissemination of pertinent information about the opportunities, coordination and more importantly the removal of barriers like regulations, language and security.

The delegation head Chaudhry Karamat Ullah said that Pakistan-Southern Africa Trade Federation (PSATF) is fully focused to serve the country by facilitating the business leaders visiting Africa to enable them to grasp the alluring investment opportunities. Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari by highlighting the importance of the Pakistan- Africa relationship said that the African market is the future of the Pakistani business community and it has to explore it to the maximum.

Delegation member IKram Ullah Jan, Director Meridian Connections showcased the investment opportunities valuing $ 3.1 trillion available in the African market by mentioning China, India, EU, USA and UK as major players in the region, underlining the need for necessary certifications to enhance our fruit and vegetable exports. Senior Vice President Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry Capt ® Taimoor Ahmed talked about the necessity of diplomatic offensives to seize the market. In his vote of thanks, Senior Vice President Abdu Rehman Siddiqui expressed the optimism that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan South Africa Trade Federation (PSATF) coordinated efforts will yield fruits in boosting Pakistan-Africa bonds. Those present on the occasion included Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former President M.Ejaz abbasi, Executive Members Rohail Anwar Butt, Tahir Ayub, Ishaq Sial, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Malik Abdul Aziz and prominent business leaders of the region.