Pakistan announces free of cost visas to Sikh pilgrims arriving from US, UK, Canada

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday told a delegation of Sikh pilgrims that the federal government has made the visa process easier for the community belonging to US, UK and Canada by making it online, fixing a 30-minute deadline for its issuance and exempting the fee.

He said members of Sikh community holding American, British and Canadian passports could apply for an online visa for Pakistan without any fees and receive the same within 30 minutes. The interior minister made these remarks while hosting Sikh pilgrims from the United States at the State Guest House in Lahore, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

He met with a 44-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims led by Dr. Dilveer Singh Pannun, Surjeet Singh Hoti, Ranjeet Singh Kahlon and Lakshman Singh, it added. Naqvi warmly welcomed the pilgrims to Pakistan. He acknowledged that the community faced difficulties while visiting Pakistan in the past, but efforts were made to resolve their issues during his tenure as caretaker chief minister of Punjab. He announced that the government has made the visa process easier for Sikhs. He noted that this facility extends to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in the US, Canada and United Kingdom. “It is the priority of the government to provide more facilities to the Sikh community,” he said. He encouraged pilgrims to visit Pakistan, saying, “You can come to Pakistan 10 times a year and we will welcome you every time.”

He underlined Pakistan was as a sacred place for the Sikh community as Saudi Arabia for Muslims. He announced that other Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan would be opened for visits soon, and no prior permission would be required in this regard. He specified that Sikhs could visit other sites like that of Hasan Abdal, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib and Lahore and all hurdles regarding their free movement will be resolved.

The minister expressed his desire to increase the number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan from one hundred thousand to one million annually and with particular emphasis on attracting the younger generation. He also mentioned that the government has started the facility of free of cost visas for the citizens of 124 countries. He invited all to visit Pakistan for cricket matches including the upcoming Champions Trophy and Pakistan-India matches, for which special arrangements are being made.

The delegation thanked Naqvi for his hospitality and appreciated the ease of online visa processing, saying, “You have won our hearts.” They also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. Renowned industrialist Kashif Ashfaq and other officials were also present on the occasion.