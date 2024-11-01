Pakistan hosts capacity assessment workshop for sound chemicals, hazardous waste management

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), successfully held a Capacity Assessment Workshop for the Sound Management of Chemicals and Hazardous Waste. A diverse group of government officials, industry representatives, international organizations, and civil society stakeholders attended the workshop, and stressed on assessing the national capacities and identifying gaps in the management of chemicals and hazardous waste in Pakistan.

The event was part of the Ministry’s ongoing project titled Strengthening National Legislation and Capacity Building of Stakeholders for Sound Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Management in Pakistan, supported by UNEP’s Special Programme Fund. The workshop marks a significant step toward enhancing the

legal and institutional frameworks for managing chemicals and hazardous waste in the country. In his welcome remarks, Hammad Shamimi, Additional Secretary-II of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, highlighted the importance of sound management of chemicals and hazardous waste for the protection of public health and sustainable development in Pakistan. He emphasized that the country’s commitment to international conventions such as the Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm, and Minamata Conventions reflects a growing need to strengthen national systems and build capacity at all levels.

He said, “The sound management of chemicals and hazardous waste is not only a matter of environmental protection but a vital component of our national development agenda.” Syed Hafeezuddin, Chairperson, National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production graced the event, and said this workshop provides us with a platform to assess our current capacities, gap analysis and explore new avenues for improving our institutional frameworks. Mr. Hafeez emphasized, “toxic releases from chemical industries caused a serious health impact and environmental issues, like smog in industrial urban centers.” Participants also engaged in group activities to assess the effectiveness of regulatory and institutional frameworks, the role of NGOs and civil society in chemical management, and strategies to integrate chemicals management into national development plans. The workshop highlighted the pressing need for a more coordinated and integrated approach to hazardous waste management in line with Pakistan’s international commitments under the Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm, and Minamata Conventions.

One of the key outcomes of the workshop will be the development of a Capacity Assessment and Gap Analysis Report, which will serve as a cornerstone for formulating an integrated framework for chemical safety and management in Pakistan. This report will outline priority actions, propose governance improvements, and provide a roadmap for strengthening Pakistan’s compliance with global environmental agreements.

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Zahid Mustafa, Deputy Secretary (International Cooperation), emphasized the importance of the report: “The Capacity Assessment and Gap Analysis Report will pave the way for an actionable, integrated framework for chemical management in Pakistan, which is crucial for protecting environment and public health.” The workshop also saw the involvement of international partners, including a presentation on ILO Convention 170 on Chemicals, underscoring the importance of addressing labor safety in chemical management practices. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination is committed to implementing the recommendations from the workshop, with continued support from UNEP and other international partners. Moving forward, a series of follow-up activities, including capacity-building workshops and expert consultations, are planned to further strengthen national capabilities in chemical and hazardous waste management.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of shields and certificates to participants, who were thanked for their active engagement and commitment to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing Pakistan today.