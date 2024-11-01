Pakistan rejects advice with regards to dialogue with TTP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has assured the Chinese leadership that security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan has been beefed up after terror attacks on them.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has brought to the attention of the world community to India’s extra territorial and extra judicial activities.

She hoped the international community will urge India to restrain from these activities in Pakistan and around the world. Responding to a question, about the remarks made by Chinese ambassador to Pakistan the other day expressing concern on security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, the Spokesperson said Chinese nationals are our valued guests who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan. However, she said the remarks by Chinese ambassador are not reflective of Pakistan-China diplomatic values.

“It’s surprising statement,” the spokesperson said. She said we are committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. She said this commitment has been conveyed at the senior most levels of the Chinese leadership.

To a question, the spokesperson once again ruled out any talks with terrorist organisations including TTP and reiterated its call for the interim Afghan government to act against the militant groups using Afghan soil to target Pakistan.

“Pakistan has rejected any offer or advice for talks with banned TTP as the country had done so on several occasions”, she said.

Asked to comment on a statement by an Afghan diplomat Sardar Shakeeb, in Islamabad, she said Afghan authorities had the responsibility to act against terror groups as Pakistan had also provided evidence to the Afghan authorities.

The spokesperson condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Baalbek region resulting in the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children, and the displacement of over a million people.

In her response on Pakistan’s membership to the multilateral forum of BRICS, she said Pakistan had shown its interest in joining the group as it promotes “inclusive multilateralism considering it fully eligible for its membership.”

While commenting on Indian extrajudicial killings of Sikhs abroad, she said Pakistan was bringing international attention to the “Indian terrorist activities and clandestine designs leading to extrajudicial killings abroad” and had urged the international community to force India to abstain from such efforts.

On the issue of attack on the vehicle of Pakistan High Commission in London carrying former chief justice Faez Isa, the spokesperson regretted the incident and said any protest should be within the norms of decency.

She said the Interior Minister has given comprehensive statement on the issue. On the issue of trade with India, she said Pakistan policy has not been changed.