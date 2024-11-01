Friday, November 01, 2024
Pakistan Sports Board suspends Pakistan Weightlifting Federation

Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has officially suspended the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF), led by Hafiz Imran Butt, due to serious irregularities, corrupt practices, and anti-doping code violations. This decision was made following the 25th PSB meeting on July 6, 2022, based on findings from a delegate appointed by PSB under the directions of the Honourable Lahore High Court. An Interim Committee is already in place to oversee the affairs of the PWF. The PSB has directed all Provincial Sports Boards and relevant government departments to avoid any correspondence or cooperation, including financial grants, facility provision, or sponsorship, with the suspended federation.

