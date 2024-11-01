PIPS, UNDP host 'Digital Democracy' workshop in Peshawar to combat misinformation

The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), successfully conducted a “Digital Democracy” workshop in Peshawar, aimed at empowering parliamentarians from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to combat misinformation.

As part of an ongoing series, the workshop focused on equipping lawmakers with effective strategies to counter misinformation, comprehend digital trends, and enhance social media engagement to foster informed public discourse.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Samer Awais, Director General (PDP&C) at PIPS, underscored the growing challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, particularly with the rise of AI technologies that spread inaccuracies influencing public opinion, especially among youth. “This series is a critical step to ensure parliamentarians are equipped to address digital misinformation effectively. By collaborating with UNDP, we’re fostering a parliamentary response that keeps up with the pace of digital evolution,” she stated.

The workshop featured comprehensive sessions led by digital experts, including Usman Zafar, Digital Specialist at UNDP, and Fakhar Kakakhel, a Senior Journalist and Digital Media Trainer. Zafar introduced parliamentarians to social media fundamentals and its impact on information integrity, while Kakakhel discussed the complexities of online information disorder and conducted practical exercises on fact-checking to empower participants in identifying and responding to false information confidently.

Conducted in Pashto to enhance accessibility, Kakakhel’s session highlighted the importance of local language in effective digital education. The workshop also provided parliamentarians with skills in digital constituency mapping and feedback collection, thereby enhancing their ability to engage responsibly with voters.

The event concluded with a networking session where participants shared feedback and explored the potential impact of these newly acquired skills on their legislative work. PIPS and UNDP remain dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s lawmakers in navigating the digital landscape, empowering them to strengthen democratic processes and uphold the integrity of information.