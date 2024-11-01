PM holds trade, investment talks with Emir of Qatar

Shehbaz Sharif invites Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan. Appreciates mediation efforts by Qatar for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Meets PM of Qatar, discusses avenues to strengthen ties. We are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties: PM Shehbaz.

DOHA - Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties, underscoring the importance of shared economic goals and regional stability.

This resolve was expressed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation-level talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, followed by a one-on-one meeting to discuss a wide array of bilateral interests in Doha on Thursday.

The leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Qatar relations, exploring potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, potential areas of investment, energy and culture. Both the leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest particularly the ongoing genocidal war by Israel against innocent Palestinian people and escalation of tensions in the region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended Qatar’s stance on Palestinian issue expressed by its Emir during the 79th UNGA held on 24th of the last month. He appreciated mediation efforts by Qatar for immediate ceasefire and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid. The prime minister also invited Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan.

The prime minister’s visit marks another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership and expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his visit to Qatar would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, bringing mutual benefit to both nations. He expressed these views during an extensive and productive meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Qatar’s contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s continued support in various sectors.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties and emphasized the potential for expanded collaboration. He also thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large number of Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders discussed global and regional issues, underscoring the need for peaceful solutions and mutual cooperation to address challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif also commended Qatar’s principled stance on the Gaza conflict and its persistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

He praised Qatar’s humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the conflict and easing the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and an advocate for a just resolution to regional conflicts, recognizing its efforts as vital to promoting lasting peace in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the Qatari Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Pakistan in line with Qatar’s vision for economic growth and regional stability.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing high-level exchanges to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth.

The prime minister of Qatar showed his resolve to work with Pakistan for peace in the region including Afghanistan. Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, including agriculture, Information Technology, and tourism.

He outlined the Pakistani government’s commitment to providing conducive environment for foreign investors and discussed potential incentives to facilitate their entry into the Pakistani market.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation to the Emir of Qatar and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

‘Adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the gallery of Pakistani artworks titled “Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today” in the National Museum of Qatar on Thursday.

After attending bilateral delegation level meetings, the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister traveled together to the museum.

The Emir of Qatar and, his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani who is also Chairperson of Qatar Museums showed the prime minister the artworks in the exhibition and introduced organizers and the Pakistani artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for holding the art gallery titled “Manzar” and promoting the Pakistani artists. He said holding of this exhibition was a matter of pride for every Pakistani.

The prime minister emphasized that establishment of “Manzar” art gallery based on Pakistani artworks reflected the strong brotherhood and social bonds between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the visit, the prime minister met with renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Pakistani photographers, painters, calligraphers and other artists. Pakistani paintings, photography, calligraphy and other artworks were displayed in the exhibition.

The artworks of Shakir Ali, Sadeqain, Gul Ji, Zubaida Agha, Kamil Ali Mumtaz, Nayyar Ali Dada and several other Pakistani artists were exhibited in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, in his post on X, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the warm reception accorded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. “Pakistan greatly values its special bond of friendship with Qatar! In this visit, we are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties.”

He said he looked forward to the visit of the Amir of Qatar to Pakistan soon.