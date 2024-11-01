On one side of the Eurasian continent, devastating floods swept through the Spanish region of Valencia, leaving 155 dead and many more missing. Streets were filled with cars piled up like scenes from a Hollywood disaster film. Officials reported that an entire year’s worth of rainfall fell in just a few days—a stark example of the climate patterns driven by global warming.

The gradual and predictable climate cycles of the past have given way to unpredictable and extreme events. When weather extremes like these strike, we see disasters such as the Valencia floods unfold.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, Mount Fuji—a symbol of Japan’s natural beauty with its snow-covered peak—is also showing signs of climate change’s impact. For the first time in 130 years, Mount Fuji’s summit has yet to receive its first snow of the season, offering a powerful and visible symbol of what climate change is doing to our world. The bare green peak serves as a stark reminder that we may have missed our chance to mitigate this crisis, leaving us now to face the consequences. Beyond these two extremes, every nation across Eurasia is feeling the impact. In Pakistan and Indian Punjab, smog blankets the land. The monsoon, once the lifeblood of the Indian subcontinent, has become an annual source of floods, death, and devastation. Europe is reeling from record-breaking heatwaves, while the Caspian Sea continues to recede as temperatures soar globally to unprecedented levels.

Perhaps, in our relentless pursuit of greed and material gain, humanity has indeed crossed the point of no return with our planet.