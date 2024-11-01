Friday, November 01, 2024
Police arrest 2 drug dealers in Kasur

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR  -  The Kanganpur police in Kasur arrested two well-known drug dealers on Thursday. According to police sources, the operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Aslam Bhatti. The two suspects, Azhar Shah also known as Ajo and Farzand known as Fandi were caught with significant amounts of hashish. Police recovered 1,700 grams of hashish from Ajo and 1,510 grams from Fandi. Both men are known drug dealers and are accused of contributing to the drug addiction problem among young people in Kanganpur. Cases have been filed against them under drug prohibition laws. Following instructions from District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan, police are continuing their efforts to target criminal activities throughout the district.

