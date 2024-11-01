President suffers foot fracture at Dubai airport

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture yesterday night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport. The President was on a private visit to UAE. According to President House Spokesperson, the President was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks. President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.

Following his foot fracture, President Zardari’s upcoming official visit to China, which was beginning from first week of November, has been postponed. According to Foreign Office sources, the Chinese government has been informed about injury to President Zardari. The president is expected to visit China most probably next month after the health recovery.

During his visit to China, President Asif Zardari would reconnect with old friends and engage in discussions aimed at further strengthening the Pak-China bilateral ties. According to a press release issued by the Press Wing of the President Office, Zardari and Li reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the bilateral cooperation and stressed the need for expediting the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.