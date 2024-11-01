Punjab cabinet approves establishment of Roads Safety Authority

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Thursday granted approval for the establishment of Punjab’s first Roads Safety Authority (PRSA) in the history of Pakistan to undertake measures for roads safety, vehicular safety and driving training schools. The PRSA will undertake measures for ensuring standardization of roads. PRSA will also establish standard vehicular testing laboratories. A motor transport agency will also be established under the supervision of PRSA. It was informed during the meeting that the death ratio of persons during traffic accidents in Punjab on a daily basis is 10 percent. Minister Transport will head the 14-member special committee of PRSA.

Earlier, presiding over the 19th Punjab cabinet meeting, the chief minister welcomed three newly inducted cabinet members namely Shahid Tarar, Salma Butt and Sania Ashiq. The chief minister directed to rehabilitate Gurdwaras and other minority religious places across Punjab including Rawalpindi. Approval to enhance the grant of Artists Khidmat Cards for the actors was approved and a principle decision was made to enhance the assistance grant of actors. She also sought a comprehensive plan for the well- being of the actors community. It was principally decided to hand over authority of Lahore Arts Council Endowment Fund Board to the Minister Information. CM Punjab also inquired after the health of ailing actor Shafqat Cheema. Approval to the proposed Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2024 was granted. She directed to formulate a foolproof system to ensure timely payment of the arrears of media. Approval to resolve issues of sewerage systems of various cities of the province was granted and CM Punjab sought a plan in this regard. The Chief Minister awarded certificates of merit to five Deputy Commissioners on showing excellent performance on “KPIs”. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar stood first, Deputy Commissioner Murree Zaheer ul Hassan Sherazi stood second, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid stood 3rd, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameer Bedaar stood 4th and Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Sadia Mehr stood 5th.

The Deputy Commissioners were also awarded 2 months honorary salary on showing excellent performance on KPIs.

The Cabinet granted conditional approval of all cases of LDA within one year. Construction of protective embankments to prevent river erosion was approved. Conditional approval was granted for allotment of land to the eye center for treatment of eye cancer and other eye diseases in Punjab.

The CM said, “Super Seeder farming is a mega project and Rs. 10 billion agricultural items have been purchased through Kisan Card. Many people want to invest in Punjab. I wish that our journey of development continues. I highly appreciate those who deliver their duties diligently.” She added, “Change is not possible overnight, but we are working day and night.”

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of the International Standard Squash Facility Scheme at Lahore Garrison Green in the annual development program. Approval worth Rs 20 million grant-in-aid for Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has been granted for the T20 World Cup for Blind. It was approved to increase the reward for the arrest of most wanted and dangerous criminals and accused. It was approved to grant Rs. 210 million funds for the Chief Minister Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Program. Approval was given to include 2 development schemes of Lahore district in the annual development program and to amend the Punjab Local Government (Accounts) Rules 2017. Re-appointment of Chief Executive Officer of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Limited was also approved.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Notaries Ordinance 1961, Punjab Police Rules 1934, Punjab Police Rules 1934 and the Stamp Act 1899. Funds were approved for the improvement of sewerage and rain water drainage systems across Punjab. Supplementary grant was sanctioned for making payments to Gujranwala Waste Management Company. Reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Gujrat Waste Management Company and reconstruction and rehabilitation of Haveli Bakshi Ram Singh in Tehsil Gujar Khan of Rawalpindi was approved. Grant-in-aid for the family of Punjab Health Engineering Executive Engineer martyred Rana Muhammad Ali, payment of medical expenses to Saqib Manan, Judicial Member Board of Revenue and medical expenses of Deputy Secretary Cooperative Department Tahira Akram’s husband was approved.

The Punjab Examination Commission Report for the year 2022-23 and the annual reports of IDP for the financial year 2018-19-20 were approved. Ex-gratia financial assistance was approved for the families of those martyred in the terrorist attacks in Balochistan. Installation of tough tiles and establishing sewerage system was approved in Chak Basti Bihar Barana of Tehsil and District Bahawalpur. Ex-post facto approval of the orders passed by the Home Department under Section 144 Court of Criminal Procedure, 1898 was granted.

The cabinet approved replacement of old Jammer cars deployed for security duty. Approval was also granted to include Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi in the annual development programme. The cabinet approved the Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Amendment Bill 2024 and the privileges of the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority. The plan to implement Punjab Pension Plan 2022-25 and amendment to the Punjab Finance Act 1977 were approved. Nomination of Chairperson Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority and appointment of non-official members was approved. The cabinet approved relaxation of rules for recruitment in Punjab Education Foundation and nomination of members of the governing body of PEC was approved.