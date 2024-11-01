Punjab Chief Minister launches Green Tractor scheme to support farmers

The Punjab government has officially launched the ‘Green Tractor Scheme’ to assist farmers across the province, reviving Nawaz Sharif's initiative after a 12-year hiatus. The program commenced with a digital balloting process, and Yaseen, son of Muhammad Ashraf from Okara, became the first recipient of a green tractor.

Farmers Talib Hussain from Chakwal and Ghulam Akbar from Dera Ghazi Khan also received tractors as part of the initiative. Under this scheme, a total of 339 tractors will be distributed in Okara, 111 in Chakwal, and 276 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Each of the 9,500 farmers participating in the program will receive a subsidy of Rs 1 million towards the purchase of a tractor. Additionally, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that 1,000 tractors will be distributed free of charge through a lucky draw among wheat growers farming between 25 to 50 acres of land.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to modernizing agriculture, CM Nawaz stated that the aim is to transition the sector toward innovation and mechanization. She also reviewed four types of green tractors and personally experienced driving one.