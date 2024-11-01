Punjab CM inaugurates subsidised super seeders for farmers

LAHORE - A historic era of mechanized cultivation in Punjab begins as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the first and biggest Super Seeder project in the country’s history on Thursday.

The chief minister inaugurated the distribution of super seeders among farmers at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku. She highlighted that the use of Super Seeder will not pollute the environment. Madam chief minister announced to start modern agricultural equipment rental services in every tehsil. She set a target to start rental service of modern agricultural equipment to farmers at zero profit in 60-days. She said,”The path of development passes through the field.”

She highlighted that there were 300 super-seeders in the whole of Punjab and the government was adding 1000 more from today while 5000 in total will be added in our five years’ tenure. She noted,”To get a super seeder worth Rs 13 lakhs, a farmer will have to pay just Rs 5 lakhs, the remaining Rs 8 lakhs will be paid by the government.”

The chief minister stated that public cooperation was essential to eliminate smog.” She added,”Seeing smoke from a chimney prompts immediate action.” She underscored,”Smog spreads many diseases.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that farmers will be given the latest agricultural equipment at 60 percent subsidy. She added,”Farmers have bought Rs 10 billion worth of agricultural inputs from Kisan Card.”

She noted,”People from Kashmir are coming to Punjab due to cheap bread and low inflation.” She observed,”One must have to be sympathetic towards people to reduce inflation.”

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PML-N government was gaining momentum. “No one but PML-N knows how to perform”, she added. The chief minister said that abusing others did not fill bellies as people’s problems are solved only by working day and night. She added,”Those who did not believe in the 26th Amendment and the Chief Justice, were the first to sit in the swearing-in ceremony.” She addressed the opposition,saying, “Shut up and sit at home, now you will not come to power.”

Elderly farmers came to thank Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. They put their hands on her head to show affection, and wore her a ‘chadar’ brought from Marina.” They said,”Dhi Rani Maryam Nawaz Sharif has raised the head of Punjab and the farmers of Punjab.” Madam Chief Minister said,”The first green tractor was also given by Nawaz Sharif.”

The CM saw an exhibition of latest agricultural machinery and equipment for farming, and appreciated the efforts of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain and Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo. She inspected the rice harvester that destroys the paddy residue, and directed the Agriculture Department to introduce rice harvester in Punjab, and provide them to farmers through rental services. She also inspected a rice nursery raising machine and mechanical sheller. Madam chief minister also saw an exhibition of Potato Planter, Sugar Cane Planter, Sugar Cane Ridger, Wheat Bed Planter and Maize Sheller. She expressed interest in wheat straw chopper & collector, which turns wheat into ‘tori’. She also inspected Boom Sprayer, Plough Sprayer, Disc Plough, Wheat Reaper and other modern agricultural implements. She directed the authorities concerned to review the supply of intra spray-fit for effective spraying.

In a strong critique of her opponents, the chief minister accused them of fostering anarchy and chaos in the country, as well as attempting to sow discord between farmers and the government. She pointed out that they were acknowledging the growing popularity of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and were even mimicking the party’s development model.

“No nation can progress without a solid infrastructure,” she asserted. The chief minister claimed that inflation was decreasing and that the country was moving towards progress.

In a subtle jab at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s presence at the new Chief Justice’s swearing-in ceremony, she noted that opponents had quickly changed their stance on the 26th Constitutional Amendment following Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment.