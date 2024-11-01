Friday, November 01, 2024
Qatar charity visits Sanghar to review ongoing welfare projects

HYDERABAD  -  A delegation from Qatar Charity, led by Country Director Ameen Abdul Rehman, visited Sanghar to review various ongoing welfare projects. Accompanied by Program Coordinator Waqas Haleem, Media Officer Jahanzaib Khan, and Development Project Coordinator Muhammad Ashraf Mughal, the team assessed initiatives focused on providing clean drinking water, constructing mosques and shops, distributing sewing machines, installing solar pumps, and other community support programs in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Country Head Ameen Abdul Rehman stated, “Qatar Charity, in collaboration with the local administration, is committed to serving those in need. The organization was established to support impoverished and vulnerable communities, and we are determined to expand our welfare projects.” The visit was attended by local residents and Qatar Charity team members, who welcomed the ongoing projects and the positive impact they are creating within the region.

PIA privatisation hits a major turbulence

