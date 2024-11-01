Qatar commits $3b investment to strengthen economic ties with Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced that Qatar has pledged a $3 billion investment in Pakistan, a commitment revealed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Tarar highlighted that this investment will drive economic growth and strengthen collaboration between the two nations across sectors including trade, investment, culture, and economy. A prominent exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture was also organized in Doha, marking a cultural milestone in Pakistan-Qatar relations.

The minister conveyed the prime minister's gratitude to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his ongoing support, applauding the foreign policy achievements under Pakistan’s current leadership that continue to steer the nation toward economic progress.