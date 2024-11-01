Rashid Malik aspires to elevate Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open to int’l status

LAHORE - Pakistan tennis coach and former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik has set his sights on transforming the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship into an international event in the upcoming editions.

Malik shared his ambitions in an exclusive interview with The Nation, emphasizing the potential impact on Pakistan’s tennis scene. “The recently concluded 8th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open was a resounding success, bringing together Pakistan’s top national players in a highly competitive and thrilling environment,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, and the entire Sports Board Punjab management for their valuable contributions, which made this event possible,” he added.

Reflecting on the future, Malik announced his plans to expand the tournament’s reach. “With the 8th edition behind us, I am now determined to elevate this championship to the international stage. I plan to invite ITF Senior players to showcase their skills and discuss with Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi the possibility of securing international ranking status for the event. This will allow our young talent to earn essential ranking points, furthering their progress on the global stage.” Pakistan’s top ITF senior player, who continues to compete internationally, also shared an update on his personal goals. “I am focused on maintaining my fitness and refining my game to improve my international ranking. My next tournaments are ITF Seniors in Thailand, followed by Dubai, with the ultimate goal of representing Pakistan in the ITF Seniors World Championship and achieving international honors for the country.”