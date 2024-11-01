Robbers make off with polio worker’s belongings

Gujar khan - A polio worker fell victim to robbery by highwaymen within the jurisdiction of the Dina police station in district Jhelum on Wednesday evening. The robbers made off with the worker’s belongings, which included an official computer tablet.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed following a complaint by Mirza Fateh Ahmed, who was serving as the area incharge for the Polio Vaccination Drive in Ladhar union council. He was en route to a meeting convened by the assistant commissioner of Dina on Wednesday evening. Mr. Fateh reported that he was intercepted by two highwaymen on Mangla Road, who stole two computer tablets — one of which was official — along with Rs. 2,500 in cash, ATM cards, his CNIC, documents related to a polio drive, and keys to a basic health unit, his house, and his motorbike. The individual stated that he would be able to identify the suspects if they were apprehended. Dina police have officially registered a case under section 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and have commenced their investigations.

Body found

Police in Gujar Khan discovered the body of a man that had been discarded beneath the Guliyana bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that the body was found by Sub-Inspector Saqlain Raza. The deceased has been identified as Qaiser Shahzad, 32, who resided in the Pinwal area of Chakwal. Authorities have reported that the victim exhibited signs of injury on his face and head, with a rope discovered tied around his neck, suggesting the possibility of foul play. The deceased’s body has been shifted to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan for a postmortem examination, while the hires of the deceased also reached the hospital after getting information.

According to sources, Shahzad was working at a cotton mill located near Guliyana village in Gujar Khan. It has been reported that the FIR will be filed following the receipt of the medico-legal report and on the request of the legal hires.